Jordyn Woods and Normani Slay Their Bikinis on Lori Harvey's Tropical Birthday Trip

Turning up the heat in Jamaica! Jordyn Woods dropped jaws when she posted a sizzling new photo of her and Normani on Monday, January 13, from their tropical getaway celebrating Lori Harvey’s birthday. The stars put their curves on display in gorgeous two-pieces while soaking up the sun outdoors.

“Mani mami,” Jordyn captioned the snap. “Mi amorrrr,” the singer replied in the comments.

Courtesy of Jordyn Woods/Instagram

Kylie Jenner’s former BFF has been sharing several smoldering snaps from her fun-filled trip, showing the squad sipping on frosted beverages and checking out the gorgeous views. Jordyn also shared a video of Lori smiling while her family members, friends and loved ones sang “Happy Birthday” to her for the special occasion.

During the exotic vacay, Lori and her beau, Future, also made their relationship Instagram official. “Life is Good,” the rapper captioned the photo of them packing on PDA in the pool.

Just last month, Jordyn opened up about her hopes for the new year and it looks like she’s making it a reality. “Ultimately just good health, good vibes, good friends, positivity,” she revealed to Life & Style about her resolutions.

Courtesy of Lori Harvey/Instagram

“We’re going to kick 2020’s butt — new decade, new energy … Just having a good time and being happy and having fun ultimately. Just make sure you have fun in everything you do so when you work your butt off, it doesn’t feel like work.”

The 22-year-old faced no shortage of controversy in February 2019, due to being involved in a love triangle with Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. After defending herself on Red Table Talk, she’s been hanging out with new friends and expanding her career.

Looking ahead, fans might even get to see Jordyn appear on her very own reality show. The socialite revealed that she’s been given many offers in the past few months.

“I can’t say that I would, but I can’t say that I wouldn’t,” she told In Touch exclusively at the FRSTPL<CE launch on November 3. “If it could be positive, everything I want to do is positive, then why not?”

Jordyn is definitely starting off her 2020 in a great way!