Chasing her fitness goals. Jordyn Woods set the record straight after being accused of going to Kobe Bryant’s gym “for clout.” The socialite shared a new video of her rigorous workout at the Mamba Sports Academy on Monday, February 10, and she was blasted by one of her Instagram followers in the comment section.

“This seems very clout-ish. Mamba Sports Academy? Since when…?” the user wrote, sparking a debate amongst her fans. Some felt that it’s none of their “business” where she exercises, while another said that it’s “odd” that she chose this location now because “she never posted [about] it before.” Luckily, Jordyn’s friend soon cleared the air.

Courtesy of Jordyn Woods/Instagram

“I’ve been going to Mamba for a few months now and I asked her if she wanted to go with me this morning. Relax. It’s an amazing facility,” the star’s pal Alex responded, leading to a reply from Jordyn herself about the ordeal. “Facts … happy you took me it’s so nice. 🙌🏽People just have anything to say,” the 22-year-old chimed in.

Jordyn was getting in the zone while doing sets at the gym and she discussed her plans to go all out for the rest of the year. “Getting back to it,” she wrote. “Who’s with me!? What are your 2020 fitness goals? (That was my first time doing the second machine, but after the 5th set I was a lot more graceful 😂) for those of you asking the first workout is all for core strength.”

So, what is the Mamba Sports Academy like? It’s “a full-circle facility designed to update the way men, women and youth approach human performance, by creating a multi-platform environment that activates, educates and provides an opportunity for humans to unlock their full potential,” according to the website. They “provide effective, safe and transparent human performance training to develop athletes to the peak of their potential. The Academy enlists diverse experts to support youth, amateur and elite athletes with a full-circle approach that includes body, performance and cognitive training.”

Courtesy of Kobe Bryant/Instagram

The Los Angeles Lakers legend opened the academy as a multisport training center for young athletes prior to his tragic death at the young age of 41. Just one day before his passing, he and his late daughter, Gianna, visited the Thousand Oaks location so he could coach her basketball team.