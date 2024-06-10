Jon Gosselin has his beach body just in time for summer after dropping more than 30 pounds ​from taking a semaglutide to lose weight.

The Jon and Kate Plus 8 alum, 47, wore a fitted white tank top with orange and navy trunks as he smiled while posing for a mirror selfie with girlfriend Stephanie Lebo. She leaned back to give him a kiss while captioning the Sunday, June 9, Instagram photo, “Beach day.” The pair ​was having a getaway weekend in Brigantine, New Jersey.

Fans raved over Jon’s slimmed down figure, with one person commenting, “Dude I have never been happier for a stranger in my life.” Others were thrilled about his romance with Stephanie, 35, with one follower telling him, “Happy looks good on you. Wish you guys the best in your healthy relationship.”

Courtesy of Jon Gosselin/Instagram

“We have come so far since the sweater vest days, loud breathing, and the Karen haircuts. Hell yes Jon!!!!!” another fan said, referring to how he and Kate Gosselin, 49, looked during their TLC days. A follower from Canada added, “So happy for you Jon! You deserve the best!”

Jon revealed in April that he had lost 32 pounds in two months after taking a semaglutide, although he didn’t specifically reveal if it was Ozempic or Mounjaro.

“You know what’s annoying? The regret of not starting it 10 years ago,” he told Page Six at the opening of the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center West Hollywood on April 25. He began working with the center’s wellness program in February when he started on the weight loss drug, in addition to doing testosterone replacement therapy.

The Pennsylvania resident gushed that he felt “amazing,” and that, “It’s really nice because it helped me stop drinking and it helped me get my appetite under control with less eating. I was able to really refocus my diet that way. I just focused on consuming what I need to consume in a healthy manner.”

Jon also had CellSound treatments, which helped reduce body fat in stubborn areas. “You can do a million crunches but sometimes you just can’t tighten up that skin. But with this, you can just lay on the table and get closer to your goal,” he explained.

The former TLC star previously said that his weight gain was due to his late night hours working as a DJ, in addition to his happy relationship with Stephanie.

“I’m in a comfortable relationship. I love my girlfriend, Stephanie. We just eat whatever we want, do whatever,” Jon told Entertainment Tonight in February.

Jon and Stephanie went public with their relationship in August 2023 after secretly dating for two years. They met at a mutual friend’s backyard barbeque several months after his split from Colleen Conrad. The former couple dated for seven years before splitting in the summer of 2021.