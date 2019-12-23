Sunday well spent. Jon Gosselin cheered on his favorite team from home with family and friends by his side. The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star, 42, took to his Instagram Story on Sunday, December 22, to share videos from his Philadelphia Eagles viewing party.

In the videos, Jon scanned the room to show his party goers enjoying each other’s company, the game and some yummy snacks. His girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, can be seen sitting off to the left and focused on the score. Jon gave us his best rendition of “Fly Eagles, Fly,” but no offense, we think he should stick to DJing and leave the singing to the pros.

Jon and Colleen are often spotted in the stands at football games and dressed in Eagles green. The former reality star shared his most recent trip to the stadium on December 9. Although it was pouring rain, the happy couple made the best of it and posed for selfies with fellow football fans.

Followers were thrilled to see Jon and his lady enjoying themselves. “Fun times!! Glad you found a good woman for you and your kids!!💕💕👍👍Go Eagles!!” one fan commented while another wrote, “So glad to see you happy you really deserve to be happy 😃.” A third echoed, “I am not an Eagles fan but the level of enthusiasm in this photo I can get onboard with!!! 💪 🤙.”

Colleen took to her Instagram page to share some fun pics from the game as well. “A little rain didn’t stop us! 🦅 EAGLES! Even a Giants fan got in and celebrated with us!” she captioned the photos of her and Jon watching the game from the sidelines. In the comments, Colleen confirmed her daughter, Jordan, had also attended the sporting event. “I saw Jordan on my way out!!” her pal wrote, to which she replied, “I heard! She told me.”

Although Jon and Colleen love a good date at the game, they don’t mind cheering on the Eagles with their fam by their side. Jon told In Touch exclusively how Colleen and her children are a big part of life. “But it’s our family. I always consider me, Colleen, her kids, Jordan and Jesse [family,].” He said when asked who was joining them on their Thanksgiving vacation. “That’s our family. We’re very blended, racially, whatever.”