DJ Jon hitting it with the remix! Jon Gosselin took to Instagram to share he is back to spinning the latest tracks in nightlife. The 42-year-old temporarily reprised his role as DJ just in time for the holidays.

“I’m back,” read the GIF on a photo of the former reality star’s turntables posted to his Instagram Story on Thursday, December 12. Jon added another photo to his story, this time of his computer screen with a GIF that read, “Happy Holidays.”

Jon Gosselin

The dad of eight has been at the DJ grind for a while now, but it seems like he took a break from his gigs in recent months. The last time Jon posted inviting his fans to come watch his set was back in July. The star was really excited, adding he will be playing in his hometown in Pennsylvania. “This Friday, July 12, I’ll be playing in my hometown following my buddy DJ Koolie Kirk’s happy hour!!!” he wrote at the time. “Come check it out!!! It’s very rare that I play this close to home, but it will be nice to see some familiar faces!!! See you soon!!!” he said, adding a smiley face emoji.

Jon started DJing back in 2015 are was working 12 to 15 gigs per month in small Pennsylvania venues. “I’m a member of the Senate DJ group and I also help with promotion,” he told Entertainment Tonight back in March of 2017. “I DJ at the club sometimes, but I find promotion is more rewarding both financially and emotionally. I like taking care of people and making others feel welcome.”

At the time, he added, “I’m an integral part of the show. Being part of something is a blessing. Since I joined Senate DJ I’ve felt like I belong to something and I’m not just out there on my own ­­— I feel as if I’m part of a fraternity or brotherhood.”

Jon Gosselin

Although Jon has clearly stepped back from preforming tons of gigs a month, he still appears to be very passionate about his love for the turntables. Even though only two of Jon’s eight kids — Hannah and Collin — reside with him full-time, he said he tries to teach his children the importance of following your passions and having a career. “I try to teach my kids about the world and they want to get jobs,” he told In Touch exclusively. “And I’m like, ‘You have to ride your bike and you have to go get a job application like I did.’” We are happy to see Jon following his dreams once again!