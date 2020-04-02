Making the best of it! Jon Gosselin kept things low-key for his birthday this year while celebrating in quarantine with his girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, and her daughter, Jordan. The 43-year-old’s family made sure to send him tons of well-wishes on social media.

“Happy quarantined birthday!!!” Jordan captioned a photo of Jon in front of his chocolate birthday cake on Wednesday, April 1. The former reality star appeared to be enjoying his intimate celebration.

Courtesy of Jon Gosselin/Instagram

Earlier in the day, his longtime love posted a sweet tribute for her man via Instagram. “Happy Birthday to my best friend! I love you more every day!” she gushed on a collage of the happy couple. “I feel so blessed that you came into my life! Looking forward to celebrating at home tonight! Stay safe at work today!”

Touched by the sentiment, Jon responded in the comments, writing, “Thank you so much, love you every day and I appreciate you so much!!! We will get through this pandemic together!!! You stay safe as well!!! Day by day!!!”

Of course, fans chimed in with kind words for the DJ. “Happy Birthday, Jon, We all love you, stay safe out there!!!” one user wrote. Another added, “Happy birthday, Jon. You look so happy good for you.”

Along with his ladylove, son Collin Gosselin shared a sweet message for his father on Instagram. “Happy Birthday, dad!!!! To the coolest most amazing dad, and the one who’s always there for me, the one who’s always had my back, thank you so much and have a great one!!!”

The 15-year-old and his father are clearly very close. In September 2018, Jon was awarded custody of his daughter Hannah, and later won custody of Collin in December of that year.

While Jon only lives with two of his eight children, he makes sure to instill good values in them. “I try to teach my kids about the world and they want to get jobs,” he revealed to In Touch in November 2019. Additionally, he expressed the importance of raising self-sufficient children during an episode of the “First Class Fatherhood” podcast in February. “I want my kids to come to me and tell me everything, but I also want them to experience the world and make mistakes and be free and express themselves freely,” he said.

We’re Happy to see Jon made the most of his birthday despite social distancing.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, In Touch wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.