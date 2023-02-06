Even though viewers watched Mady Gosselin grow up on TLC’s Jon & Kate Plus 8, and later Kate Plus 8, she wants fans to know that her personal life since leaving reality TV is not for public consumption, and neither is that of her seven siblings.

The college student, 22, posted a TikTok video on Saturday, February 4, clapping back at a particular follower and wrote in the caption, “I’ve been getting hate mail since I was 6 but that doesn’t mean you need to keep sending it. Learn how to respect people’s boundaries and practice kindness.” Mady then fired back in a video telling people that her private life is off-limits now.

“This is the singular time I’m going to address this because it is sending me over the edge,” Mady went on to tell fans. “The rhetoric in so many of my comments about childhood trauma and healing and whatever you want to say about my family, my life, my parents, whatever is not your business.”

“As is the case with every other person in the entire world, it is not anybody else’s business what they are dealing with behind closed doors if they don’t want it to be your business,” she continued.

Mady went on to defend her siblings, whom fans watched grow up for 10 seasons on TLC’s hit shows. She has a twin sister, Cara, and 18-year-old sextuplet siblings Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel.

Courtesy of Mady Gosselin/Instagram

“Perpetuating the narrative that we are damaged or that we are crazy child stars or whatever you want to say is extremely harmful as myself and my siblings are going out into the world and will be functioning members of society with careers,” Mady explained.

“Regardless of whatever narrative you have created in your head from what you’ve seen, my siblings are doing so well. They are all amazing people. They are all smart, they are all kind, they’re driven students, they’re working hard, they’re funny, they’re stylish,” she continued about her seven brothers and sisters.

While Mady is active on Instagram and TikTok, she wanted fans to realize that those photos and videos are only a small slice of her life that she chooses to show the public.

“What I share on social media is my choice and you are not entitled to anything more than that. I’m sorry if that’s hard to hear, but that is a boundary that I have set for myself and for what I share on here about my family and if you can’t respect it, then unfollow me or I’ll block you,” she declared.

Mady’s parents, Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin, were married in 1999 and split in 2009. Their divorce and custody battle was contentious, with John eventually getting custody of Collin in 2018, while Hannah chose to live with her father. Despite the constant tension between Jon and Kate, an insider told In Touch exclusively in October 2020 that Mady prefers “to stay out of it,” and had been making school “her priority.”