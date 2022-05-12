Yikes! Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum Jon Gosselin claimed ex-wife Kate Gosselin “alienated” him from some of their eight children.

“I feel it’s a really poor decision on Kate’s part, because she alienated me from those kids,” Jon, 45, claimed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, May 10. “I think it was a poor parenting decision. It would’ve been much better if she would have been more open with them and explained things better … I have been alienated from those children.”

He also mentioned how communicating with the “children that live with Kate is very difficult because [he doesn’t] have an open relationship with them.”

“It’s horrible. Of course I miss them,” he added. “That’s why I post things on my Instagram, like, throwbacks, TBTs. It’s bittersweet, but [Hannah] and Collin live with me, so I kind of just focus on them. Now, the other four being adults, maybe they will realize what the truth is and what has transpired, and maturity steps in. Maybe they’ll go discover the truth or they’ll ask Hannah or ask Collin.”

Jon and Kate, 47, share sextuplets Hannah, Collin, Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aedan in addition to twins Cara and Madelyn.

Tlc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

The reality TV personality then pointed out how Hannah, 18, “communicates” with the others because “she has a really good relationship” with them.

Despite feeling excluded from spending time with the other 18-year-olds Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aedan, the Pennsylvania native explained how he’s been able to move forward with his life now that all of the kids are adults and his custody battle with Kate concluded.

“I am free in the aspect of I have adult children now,” Jon said. “I have my own businesses and now, it’s time for me to move on. Dating, moving on with my own life. It’s like starting over pretty much. There’s no more custody court. It’s over. We are done today. It’s over. This weight has been lifted off my shoulder. It is just a big relief.”

Nevertheless, the former TLC star delved into how his all-grown-up children are “going to learn all of that and how that all transpired.”

“They’re going to figure out who [their] parents are and what transpired in the past, and how relationships build and how relationships fail,” he added. “Sometimes, you hide those things from your children. Sometimes, it’s difficult to say those things to your child, because you’re afraid they aren’t mature enough to understand those things.”

The same day Jon made claims against his ex, Hannah exclusively told In Touch that her father gave her a “dream” 18th birthday party.

“My dad got me fancy Rolls Royce for the evening, and I felt really special,” she said on May 10, before noting that the “only thing that was missing” from her big day were her siblings.

A rep for Kate did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.