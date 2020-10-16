John Legend said he’s “in awe” of wife Chrissy Teigen‘s “strength” in an emotional tribute following pregnancy loss.

“I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together,” the 41-year old captioned a video of himself singing his new song “Never Break” at the Billboard Music Awards on October 15. “Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility.”

He added that the couple are “more powerful” and “more resilient” after “every challenge,” noting that their “love will remain.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The “All of Me” singer also thanked those who have been sending “prayers, well-wishes, flowers, cards, words of comfort and empathy.” He said, “We feel and appreciate your love and support more than you know. More than anything, we’ve heard so many stories about how so many other families have experienced this pain, often suffering in silence. It’s a club no one wants to be a part of, but it’s comforting to know we’re not alone. I’m sure Chrissy will have much more to say about this when she’s ready. But just know we’re grateful and we’re sending love to all of you and your families.”

On October 1, Teigen, 34, bravely revealed she and her husband were “shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about” following pregnancy complications with their third child, whom they named Jack.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

Since then, they’ve received an outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebrities. Actress Kate Beckinsale came forward with her own pregnancy loss in light of their tragedy.

“Years ago, I lost a baby at 20 weeks. I had managed to keep my pregnancy quiet, and I absolutely collapsed inside and no one would have known,” the 47-year-old wrote on Friday, October 2. “There is grief, shame and shock so often that come with an experience like this, plus the heartbreak of your body continuing, after the loss, to act as if it had a child to nurture. Your milk comes in, with no one to feed. It can be the loneliest, most soul-destroying period of time.”

The couple announced they were expecting baby No. 3 in Legend’s music video for his single “Wild,” which was released on August 13. The former Lip Sync Battle host later revealed her pregnancy came as a surprise, but they were very much looking forward to adding another child to their beautiful brood. They are already parents to Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.