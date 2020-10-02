Actress Kate Beckinsale revealed she secretly suffered her own heartbreaking pregnancy loss in light of Chrissy Teigen‘s recent tragedy.

“Years ago, I lost a baby at 20 weeks. I had managed to keep my pregnancy quiet, and I absolutely collapsed inside and no one would have known,” the 47-year-old began her lengthy Instagram post on Friday, October 2. “There is grief, shame and shock so often that come with an experience like this, plus the heartbreak of your body continuing, after the loss, to act as if it had a child to nurture. Your milk comes in, with no one to feed. It can be the loneliest, most soul-destroying period of time.”

The Underworld star shared her message after Teigen, 34, received criticism for posting “deeply intimate photos” following the loss of her baby.

“I think it’s an honor to be allowed into another person’s grief, especially with a subject like this which so often puts a woman into that hall of mirrors state of life continuing as if the world hasn’t, for you, come to a bloody and terrible halt,” the U.K. native added in support of the model. “Sending so much love to the Legend family, but also so much to the women and couples who have kept it quiet and suffered. I know there are so many.”

On October 1, Teigen bravely revealed she and her husband, John Legend, were “shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about” following pregnancy complications with their third child, whom they named Jack.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

Chrissy and John announced they were expecting baby No. 3 in his music video for the single “Wild,” which was released on August 13. The former Lip Sync Battle host later revealed her pregnancy came as a surprise, but they were very much looking forward to adding another child to their beautiful brood.

Our hearts go out to both Beckinsale and the Legend family.