Chrissy Teigen shared the heartbreaking news she and husband John Legend suffered the loss of baby No. 3 in an emotional statement on Wednesday, September 30.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” the star, 34, began her message on Instagram alongside photos of them breaking down in tears at the hospital.

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

The model said she and her husband, 41, never usually decide on their children’s names until the last possible moment, but with this pregnancy, it was different.

“For some reason, [we] had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever,” she shared about their instant connection.

Chrissy said she was overcome with sorrow, telling her son, “I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

We love you, Jack 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/ySFzJB5e6k — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 1, 2020

“We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience,” the author continued, thanking fans for their kind words and support during this devastating time. “But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

The Grammy-winning artist took to social media with his own message while retweeting the post shared by Chrissy. “We love you, Jack,” he wrote with heart emojis.

Chrissy and John announced they were expecting their third child together in his music video for the single “Wild,” which was released on August 13. The former Lip Sync Battle host later revealed her pregnancy came as a surprise, but they were very much looking forward to adding another child to their beautiful brood.

Our hearts go out to the Legend family.