While John David Duggar and Abbie Duggar are some of the lesser-seen Duggars on social media, the couple delighted fans after sharing a rare photo of their son, Charlie.

“Tell me you have a 1 year old without *telling* me you have a 1 year old,” the couple shared from their joint account on Thursday, January 18. In the snap, the toddler was candidly caught mid-stance standing on the couch pulling countless Kleenex out of the tissue box.

John, 34, and Abbie — who are also parents to their daughter, Grace Annett Duggar — welcomed their son in October 2022 after first revealing they were expecting in a special Mother’s Day post.

“To the little girl who calls me mommy, and our little boy due in late summer, I’ll love you forever!” Abbie, 32, captioned the May 2022 Instagram photo on the couple’s account showing off her baby bump while holding hands with her daughter.

The couple — who tied the knot in November 2018 — remained vague about their son’s due date, only saying it was “late summer.” However, it was later revealed that their baby boy was expected to arrive on September 8, 2022, according to a baby registry found on registryfinder.com.

Their big announcement came after weeks of baby speculation as an eagle-eyed fan first spotted Abbie’s Pinterest account that had a board titled “Pink or Blue,” hinting the pair were planning a gender reveal. The reality star’s mother, Cheryl Burnett, was following the board where Abbie had pinned multiple party ideas.

Apart from their growing family, the 19 Kids and Counting alum seemingly went through a career change as he let his pilot’s license expire in 2023, nearly one year after he was involved in a terrifying plane crash with his wife and daughter.

“An emergency landing or any kind of plane crash is a scary thing, but it’s exactly what pilots are trained for,” John David and Abbie told Celebuzz in January 2022, three months after the frightening accident. “We are so thankful for God’s protection, as we all walked away without injuries when this happened last October. We so appreciate the love and care so many have expressed toward us!”

John is still listed as a pilot on the family’s official website, however, he also does “some real estate and construction and variety of other odds and ends,” while his wife is a Licensed Practical Nurse who is not currently working outside the home.