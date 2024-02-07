Joey Graziadei made quite a blunder while playing a game called “How Online Are You?” during a Tuesday, February 5, interview. The Bachelor star was shown viral videos and photos of trending celebrities and tested on who he was able to recognize.

When he was shown a photo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Joey, 28, excitedly revealed, “I do know who this person is!” However, he was a bit off the mark, as he continued, “Is it Ruth? Is it Jinsburg or Ginsburg, something like that? Am I wrong?”

It turned out that Joey knew a little bit about Gypsy, 32, despite confusing her for the late Supreme Court trailblazer, but just couldn’t remember her name. “I know that she had something happen where she went to jail because of her mom,” he said. Gypsy recently completed a nearly eight-year prison sentence for her involvement in her mom, Dee Dee Blanchard’s, death.

When he was told that the person in the photo was not Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Joey appeared to be a bit embarrassed. “Ruth Ginsburg?” he laughed. “I don’t know what I’m saying.”

Joey was promoting his season of The Bachelor, which is currently airing every Monday on ABC. The tennis instructor was named as the lead for season 28 of the show in August 2023 during the finale of The Bachelorette season 20. He appeared as a contestant on the dating show, which was filmed in the spring of 2023, and fell in love with Charity Lawson. The Pennsylvania native made it all the way to the top two before Charity, 28, dumped him.

Although Joey was heartbroken, he was ready to find his true love. Viewers have gotten to see the first three weeks of Joey’s journey on The Bachelor play out so far and he’s already started forming deep connections.

“My biggest worry is just, truthfully, not making the right decision or finding the right person, or possibly just ending in a way that doesn’t end with my forever person,” the ABC star previously admitted. “Truthfully, that’s a real fear of mine.”

However, he went on the show knowing what he was looking for. “Someone that is fun, honest, definitely successful in her own way, just seems like she has a sense of poise,” he shared. “I could list so many characteristics, but I also say a lot that, I just feel like I’ll just know, and there’s going to be some type of energy or intangible thing that I can’t even explain. I want someone that’s really excited to share a life together.”