No Holding Back! Everything the Jonas Brothers Have Said About Their Purity Rings

Finally speaking out. Fans have watched Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas grow up over the years from teens into adults. In the early days of their careers, the Jonas Brothers captured the attention of the general public for their catchy songs, as well as the purity rings each brother wore.

The band members quickly found themselves as the punchlines for many jokes, including when Russell Brand called them out during his opening monologue at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards. After the host poked fun at the brothers for pledging abstinence, Kevin, Nick and Joe appeared to be good sports about the situation.

“For us, it’s cool to see that he recognizes we are gentlemen,” Nick said at the time, according to MTV News. “I think he focused on certain things and didn’t move off of them,” Kevin added. “People’s attention spans in America need more than that.”

However, it turns out the brothers were actually bothered by the attention behind closed doors. They all eventually took off their purity rings after the band temporarily broke up in 2013, while the men have become more open about the topic, as well as the attention surrounding the rings, in recent years.

“The funny thing is, we were never gonna talk about it,” Joe told James Corden during a 2019 episode of The Late Late Show’s Carpool Karaoke segment. “Of course, you have three young boys wearing rings on their fingers, and everyone is like, ‘Are they married already?’ We were in an interview one day and the guy asked about them, and we said we didn’t wanna talk about them. And he said, ‘Well, I’m just gonna say you’re in a cult.’”

“The next thing you know, it was the Jonas Brothers and their purity rings,” he added. “We decided at one point, look, this is not who we are … this is annoying, people are making fun of it anyway, we can make fun of it ourselves.”

In recent years, Kevin, Joe and Nick have been able to make light of their purity rings and have cracked jokes about the situation in social media posts and interviews.

