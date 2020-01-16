Family forever! Joe Giudice made it clear that his kids come first, and there’s no animosity between him and his estranged, wife, Teresa Giudice, following their split. “I’m stiffed five Euro! We were at a drive-up espresso waiting to get an espresso but was too packed and had to come to Salerno to a normal walk in espresso shop. Five-dollar tip didn’t work. Old fashion way of self-serve. Better lesson learned,” the 47-year-old captioned a video of himself abroad on Thursday, January 16.

However, one fan pointed out that Joe should be thankful for his 47-year-old estranged wife for supporting him financially. “Do you ever privately acknowledge all the hard work she does to take care of your expenses, her father and the girls?” they wrote in the comments section. “That’s a lot to put on anyone, and she did it and did it well! She deserves the pat on the back for being a great mom, wife, daughter and sister. Your daughters want nothing more than for you two to get along. Acknowledge your wife’s huge accomplishments and then thank her. Tell her how much you love her and miss her — not only the girls. She’s really your ride or die. If you haven’t already, tell her.”

Courtesy of Joe Giudice/Instagram

Clearly, the Instagram user hasn’t been paying attention to Joe’s comments on social media as he frequently praises the Bravo personality — who shares Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, with Joe — along with his daughters. “Read all my shout-outs to my wife. We do get along, and our No. 1 priority are my babies,” he clapped back. “I put them first, always.” Of course, Joe’s followers blasted the troll. One person wrote, “She doesn’t read your posts, apparently,” while another echoed, “You don’t have to explain yourself to people who know absolutely nothing about your life.”

Prior to the incident, the businessman posted about Tre’s new business endeavor on January 8. “Love my wife, always working. Great [inspirational] women stay focused,” he gushed. On January 6, he raved about how good Tre looked on the ‘gram. “Cougars,” Joe wrote about his ex wearing a blue dress with her pals. “Hot mama lookin good, babe.”

At the end of the day, Joe cares about his family — specifically his children. So much so, they celebrated Christmas with him in Italy, and he was ecstatic they made the trip to spend time with their dear old dad. “Hi, girls. Welcome to Italy again. I love you. They are so cute. Love you,” he told his kiddos after they left the airport on December 24.

Courtesy of Joe Giudice/Instagram

Even though the former flames were together for 20 years, they just drifted away from one another. After Joe completed his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March, he was transferred to ICE custody until October where he requested to return to Italy — where he was born — until his case is settled. “Everyone saw it coming. No one is really surprised,” a source told In Touch after they called it quits. “Even their daughters knew it was coming and the recent trip to Italy was all about spending quality time together and discussing the real issue at hand — they were splitting up.” But it seems like “the girls will be fine,” another insider revealed. “It’s been a good long run, it’s very bittersweet, but it was inevitable.”

It seems like the Giudice clan is sticking together for life!