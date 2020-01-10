You win some, you lose some! Joe Giudice clapped back after a troll reminded him of his previous mistakes. “Haven’t got this selfie thing down, but I’m still f—king handsome,” the 47-year-old wrote along with an Italy flag emoji, a wine emoji, a laughing emoji and a fire emoji on Friday, January 10. “#LoveYourself #LifesTooShort #Italia.”

But one fan wasn’t too pleased with The Real Housewives of New Jersey star. “When you’re not embarrassing yourself! And your family!” they wrote in the comments section. “Part of life is making mistakes, hun. I wish it came with a book of lessons. I learned we got our own path. It’s the we look forward — how outcome is,” he replied. A second person appreciated that Joe took the time to respond. “You know, I just love your response. You could have been harsh [and] you wasn’t [sic]. I knew I was right about you, you’re awesome. Unfortunately, in this world we live in, people are going to judge and say mean things, but you keep up that positive attitude!! Sometimes you kill people with kindness.”

Clearly, the businessman was touched by the message. “We are real, just remember this. People that always dot I and cross T on reality TV are ones you should f—king be judging. Tre and I are real and from our mistakes, we are dotting [our] I and crossing [our] T.”

Naturally, other social media users quickly defended Joe on the ‘gram. One person wrote, “So harsh. He did his time. He’s trying to make life better now,” while another echoed, “@Joe.Giudice you look like you’re doing great!! And your girls unconditionally love you!! What a gift!!!”

This is hardly the first time Joe has responded to the trolls, though. In December, one fan asked if he “ever works,” and he said, “Every day.” Additionally, the Bravo personality isn’t afraid to flirt with his estranged wife, Teresa Giudice, on the app either, despite calling it quits after 20 years of marriage. “Love my wife, always working. Great [inspirational] women stay focused,” he wrote after he posted a photo of the 47-year-old promoting her new business endeavor.

At the end of the day, the former flames — who share Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10 — had to move on with their lives, especially since Joe is currently living in Italy after he completed his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March and then was transferred to ICE custody right after. Since then, the father of four is staying abroad until his case is settled. “Everyone saw it coming. No one is really surprised,” a source told In Touch after their split. “Even their daughters knew it was coming and the recent trip to Italy was all about spending quality time together and discussing the real issue at hand — they were splitting up.”

However, their daughters “will be fine,” a second insider explained. “Joe and Teresa too. It’s been a good long run, it’s very bittersweet, but it was inevitable.”

One thing is for sure — Joe loves a good clapback!