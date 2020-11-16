Courtesy Jeremy Vuolo/Instagram

Maternity chic to the next level! Pregnant Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) flaunted her growing baby bump during a fashionable lunch date with husband Jeremy Vuolo as fans continue to guess which day their new addition will finally arrive.

The soon-to-be parents of two dressed up for their fall outing in Los Angeles, California, in the latest Instagram snaps shared by the Counting On couple on Monday, November 16.

Jinger, 26, wowed in a curve-hugging black dress and long plaid jacket while Jeremy, 33, was no slouch in the sartorial department either, wearing a mulberry-colored suit with a button-up long sleeve top. Fans of the 19 Kids and Counting alum said she and her longtime love have really started serving up some style cues as of late, describing them as “modest and fashionable.”

Jeremy and Jinger previously turned heads when they stepped out for a luncheon with friends and their 2-year-old daughter, Felicity, in Venice. The expectant TV personality wowed in a form-fitting midi-dress and red heels and the former soccer star opted to wear a pin-striped button-up and tan slacks.

Jinger’s due date for baby No. 2 is in November, meaning their little angel could be here any moment now. Over the weekend, the TLC personality enjoyed some pampering, courtesy of a close pal. “My sweet friend blessed me today by taking me out for some sweet girl time and a pedicure,” she captioned a snap at the nail salon on Saturday, November 14, showing her with a mask on amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While they prepare for their bundle of joy’s arrival, Jinger has been getting in serious “nesting mode” and has completed her spring-cleaning way ahead of time. The dynamic duo announced her second pregnancy with a baby girl in May.

The proud parents recently celebrated a big milestone in their marriage: wedding anniversary No. 4. “You’re a remarkable woman, @jingervuolo, and hiking this perilous mountain of life with you has been the greatest privilege and joy of my life,” Jeremy gushed in his caption on November 5 after surprising Jinger with beautiful flowers and a handwritten note. “And I’m convinced that, on this day four years ago, I married an angel,” he continued.

He’ll soon have another little angel in his life!