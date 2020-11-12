Courtesy Jinger Duggar/Instagram

Baby countdown! Counting On star Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) had the pregnancy “glow” in a stunning new selfie with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, as they anticipate the birth of their second child.

The TLC personality, 26, smiled for the camera in a new Instagram snap, showing off her picture-perfect makeup consisting of shimmering eyeshadow, eyeliner and peach lip gloss. Jeremy, 33, flashed a grin while seated next to his love.

“That’s a good lookin’ couple right there,” Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) replied to the photo. “The resemblance of you and Felicity in this picture is so strong,” another social media user sounded off in the comments section.

Jeremy and Jinger welcomed their first child, 2-year-old Felicity, on July 19, 2018, and the doting dad revealed she recently developed a passion for photography.

“Her preferred genre is a combination of conceptual and abstract photography that, honestly, I think works really well. She’s only two but already showing remarkable potential,” the Los Angeles, California, resident quipped in his caption on Thursday, November 12, next to the out-of-frame photo Felicity captured.

Courtesy Jeremy Vuolo/Instagram

The TV couple’s second child is expected to arrive anytime now and Jinger has been gearing up for this moment. In October, the expectant star revealed she was in “serious nesting mode,” having reorganized her entire pantry at home.

Jinger and Jeremy are very excited to meet their new addition, especially after her recent prenatal appointment. “Always love getting to see [our] baby girl on an ultrasound and hear her sweet heartbeat. I don’t take these things for granted,” the former 19 Kids and Counting star shared with her followers. “God is so kind. Just eight more weeks to go until we get to hold her in our arms.”

Duggar fans were over the moon to find out Jinger and Jeremy are expecting again in May after suffering a devastating miscarriage in the fall of 2019.

The duo has since shared photos from her breathtaking maternity shoot. “Felicity is going to be an amazing big sister. Expecting no jealousy at all,” Jeremy captioned one snap of their family of three.

It won’t be much longer now until their little girl has a new sibling!