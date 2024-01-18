Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) isn’t looking back when it comes to crushing her mother Michelle Duggar’s former modesty rules. While she formally grew up wearing long skirts and dresses, the mom of two rocked tight, slim-fit jeans just days after reuniting with sister Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar).

The TLC personality, 30, shared a photo of her wearing mid-rise, white denim jeans via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, January 17, and completed the trendy outfit with a form-fitting black T-shirt. Jinger wore her long brown hair in messy waves as she snapped a selfie.

The photo comes only three days following Jinger’s recent reunion with her little sister Joy-Anna, 26, and her husband, Austin Forsyth. The pair, alongside their three kids, Gideon, Evelyn and Gunner, traveled from Arkansas to Los Angeles to visit after the siblings missed each other over the Christmas holidays.

Courtesy of Jinger Duggar/Instagram

“So good to be together again!” Joy-Anna wrote over a selfie with her sister as they enjoyed coffee together on January 15.

Jinger later reposted the snap on her Instagram Stories, adding with a yellow heart emoji, “Had the best time with you!”

Joy-Anna shared snaps from the reunion, which included Jinger’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, who appeared to be holding daughter Evangeline, 3, in his arms. However, her face was covered with a heart sticker, as Jeremy and Jinger prefer to keep their two daughters’ faces off social media. Another photo showed Jeremy, 36, with Joy-Anna’s husband, as well as Joy-Anna and Austin’s kids Evelyn and Gunner.

Jinger and Jeremy spent Christmas away from the Duggar family, instead joining Jeremy’s family in Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, Joy-Anna joined the rest of her family at parents Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar’s house.

Brother James Duggar shared several photos from the December 25, 2023, gathering on Instagram and fans were surprised to see Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and husband Derick Dillard present despite their recent estrangement from her parents amid her book, Counting the Cost, and the Amazon Prime Video docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.

Like Jill, 32, Jinger has been outspoken about her rejection of the teachings of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), the non-denominational religious organization that the Duggars have associated with for years.

Her January 2023 book, Breaking Free Indeed, detailed her experience with leaving the IBLP to find her own path in Christianity. Writing that she went on her own “spiritual journey” to “disentangle” her own relationship with religion, Jinger shared that her parents’ religious affiliation no longer had space in her life – especially when it came to clothing.

“Fear was a huge part of my childhood,” Jinger revealed to People ahead of the book’s release, noting that she grew up under beliefs with “a lot of cult-like tendencies.” “I thought I had to wear only skirts and dresses to please God.”