A hot date! Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) stepped out on Valentine’s Day 2024 in body-hugging, tight leather pants while spending a romantic night in the mountains with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

“My Valentine,” Jeremy, 36, simply captioned a photo of him and Jinger sitting closely on a windowsill as the sun set on Thursday, February 15. In the snap, the pair matched in beige tones while Jinger, 30, added leather pants for extra sassiness.

“ily forever jj,” the Counting On alum commented under Jeremy’s photo.

Jeremy and Jinger — who tied the knot in 2016 — spent their holiday at the picturesque Gideon Ridge Inn in Blowing Rock, North Carolina. Earlier that week, the couple revealed more about their travels back east and shared photos from a fun ski trip.

“We had the best time in NC!” the Breaking Free Indeed author captioned a snap of the pair decked out in athletic gear while in the snow on February 9. “Jer preached multiple times, we went skiing, ice skating, enjoyed some seriously good food, and spent time with sweet friends.”

Underneath the photo, fans were happy to see Jinger living her “best life” after growing up under the harsh teachings of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), the non-denominational religious organization that the Duggar family had been associated with for years.

“Enjoy it all because we are not promised tomorrow,” the fan wrote. “Keep glowing.” Meanwhile, another user added, “You too are super cute! You can see such joy in these pictures.”

Jinger has been outspoken about her rejection of IBLP’s controversial teachings. She was one of the first in her large family to “disentangle” her relationship with religion and began wearing pants despite the strict modesty rules her mother, Michelle Duggar, had put in place during their youth.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum discussed in her 2021 memoir, The Hope We Hold, that the mom of 19’s reason for dressing the Duggar girls in dresses and skirts came from the Bible verse Deuteronomy 22:5. It wasn’t until Jinger tied the knot with the former soccer player that she decided to ditch the skirts and explore other fashion choices.

“Modesty was a huge topic in our house, and we believed that wearing skirts instead of pants was a central part of being modest,” Jinger penned in one chapter. “I had a set of standards that I took as givens … [But] my convictions were changing … Modesty isn’t only about what you wear. It’s about the position of your heart.”