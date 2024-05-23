Known to keep her family life personal, Jinger Duggar gave new insights on her daughters, Felicity Nicole and Evangeline Jo, in a rare update on social media.

“I appreciate you guys respecting our wishes to keep their lives private and to not show their faces,” Jinger, 30, said about her two daughters in a Q&A with fans on Wednesday, May 22. “That’s something that we really feel strongly about in this season.”

The Counting On alum, who shares her daughters with husband Jeremy Vuolo, told fans that Felicity, 5, and Evangeline, 3, “were doing great” and developing distinctive character traits.

“Felicity is so much fun, she’s a strong personality but she’s always making us laugh. Life of the party,” she said in the video clip. “Evie Jo is doing amazing as well. She is super chill. She’s the opposite of Felicity and she loves a few close friends to play with and she’s content with that.”

The reality TV personality said she was “really enjoying this season” seeing her daughters expand into different temperaments.

Jinger has openly expressed her wish to shield her children from the public eye, drawing from her own upbringing in the spotlight. Jinger made her reality TV debut at 14 years old on the TLC series 17 Kids and Counting, which was later renamed to 18 Kids and Counting and finally 19 Kids and Counting as the Duggar family continued to grow.

After the show was canceled in 2015 amid her older brother Josh Duggar’s molestation scandal, Jinger and several of her family members went on to star in Counting On from 2015 until 2020.

In her January 2023 memoir, Becoming Free Indeed, Jinger admitted she cried when she got the news of Counting On’s cancellation in 2021.

“Filming had been a constant in my life since I was around 10 years old. When the show was on break, and the crews didn’t come around for a few months, I missed the energy and excitement of interacting with all the creative people,” the California resident wrote. “The producers worked with my family to come up with ideas for episodes. It was fun to think of creative ways to give audiences a glimpse into our day-to-day lives.”

Jinger opened up on whether or not she would return to reality TV in February, but disappointed fans when she said she had “no plans to return to TV.”

“I loved so many aspects of the show,” she continued. “The crew became like family and it provided so many opportunities for travel and [to] meet so many sweet people.”