Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) is once again proving that she’s living life on her own terms! She hit the beach to celebrate Thanksgiving alongside husband Jeremy Vuolo on Thursday, November 23, and rocked a Duggar dress code-defying outfit.

Jinger, 29, walked along the sand in a pair of tight jeans, a white tank top exposing her arms and a red baseball cap, leaving her hair long and relaxed down her back. Jeremy, 36, similarly rocked a casual look of a T-shirt and shorts, while playing with one of their daughters. The two share children Felicity Nicole and Evangeline Jo.

“Grateful,” Jinger wrote alongside a video capturing their fun in the sun on Instagram. The post’s comments were flooded with positive messages in support of the Counting On alum, with many pointing out that the author and mom is “thriving” out in California.

Jinger’s post comes after a year of tension between her and the extended Duggar family. Not only has Jinger continued to defy the well-documented Duggar family dress code, but her sense of independence was amplified with the January 2023 release of her memoir, Becoming Free Indeed.

Within its pages, Jinger was vocal about her distance from her family and her decision to leave the Institute of Basic Life Principles (IBLP), the controversial non-denominational Christian organization that the family has been heavily involved in. Writing that she went on her own “spiritual journey” in order to “disentangle” her own relationship with religion, Jinger shared that her parents’ religious affiliation no longer had space in her life – especially when it came to clothing.

“Fear was a huge part of my childhood,” Jinger revealed to People ahead of her book release, noting that she grew up under beliefs with “a lot of cult-like tendencies.” “I thought I had to wear only skirts and dresses to please God,” she continued. “Music with drums, places I went or the wrong friendships could all bring harm.”

Specifically focusing on the teachings of IBLP founder Bill Gothard – who Duggar family friends say has been replaced by Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar – Jinger further reflected, “[Bill’s] teachings, in a nutshell, are based on fear and superstition and leave you in a place where you feel like, ‘I don’t know what God expects of me.’ The fear kept me crippled with anxiety. I was terrified of the outside world.”

She continued, “His teachings were so harmful, and I’m seeing more of the effects of that in the lives of my friends and people who grew up in that community with me.”

These days, Jinger rocks jeans, shorts, tank tops and T-shirts regularly, and is living life out in California. She keeps fans up to date with her life in the Golden State alongside her husband and two children via social media.