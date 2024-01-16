Jimmie Johnson is grateful for the support he’s received from fans after the family tragedy he experienced in 2023. The NASCAR legend, who will return to the race track this year, thanked his fanbase and opened up about how he and his family are doing after wife Chandra Janway’s parents and 11-year-old nephew, Dalton Janway, died in an apparent murder-suicide.

“Friends and family, fans far and wide have been extremely supportive, and that’s helped us through this incredibly difficult time,” Jimmie, 48, said during his appearance on TODAY on Tuesday, January 16. “But we’re managing the best we can. That’s really all you can do.”

Jimmie went on to thank everyone for their “continued support.”

On June 26, 2023, Chandra’s parents, Jack and Terry Janway, and Dalton died after a shooting at their home in Muskogee, Oklahoma, In Touch confirmed at the time. Jack, 69, Terry, 68, and their grandson were found dead shortly after 9 p.m., according to a Muskogee Police report obtained by In Touch. Officers arrived on the scene after a woman called 911 claiming that “there was a disturbance and someone had a gun.”

When they arrived on the scene, authorities found a body “laying in the hallway inside the front door” and “heard another gunshot from further inside the house.” They searched the home and found two more dead bodies. An autopsy report later confirmed that all three died from gunshot wounds.

John Shearer/WireImage

The deaths were investigated as a murder-suicide. Police suspected that Terry had the gun and shot Jack and Dalton before committing suicide. However, a motive is not yet known, and it is still unclear if Terry made the 911 call.

Jimmie, who married Chandra in 2004, broke his silence regarding the tragedy on July 28, 2023.

“Our family is devastated by the profound loss of [Terry] Lynn, Jack and Dalton Janway,” he wrote on Instagram. “We have been humbled by the outpouring of love and support during this unthinkably sad time and remain grateful for all of your compassion.”

Jimmie was expected to compete in NASCAR’s Chicago street race on July 1 and July 2, 2023, but he withdrew from the event following the tragedy. Now, the seven-time NASCAR Cup champion, who is being inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame this week, will return to racing in the 2024 Daytona 500 on February 18, Legacy Motor Club announced on Tuesday.

“I’m so proud to represent Carvana for a second NASCAR season, and our fourth season overall as partners, at some of my favorite races,” Jimmie said in a statement, per Forbes. “Carvana is a fun brand that captures the joy of cars and racing and they do a great job leveraging their partnership with Legacy M.C. I’m excited to have a shot at another Daytona 500 trophy in our new Toyota Camry XSE’s and the paint scheme is sure to be a fan favorite.”