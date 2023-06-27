NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson‘s wife’s parents and 11-year-old nephew ​are dead ​following a fatal shooting at their home in Muskogee, Oklahoma, on Monday, June 26, ​In Touch can confirm.

The deaths of Johnson’s wife Chandra Janway’s parents, Jack and Terry Janway, and nephew Dalton Janway are currently being investigated as a murder-suicide.

TMZ was first to report the news.

According to a Muskogee Police report obtained by In Touch, Jack, 69, Terry, 68, and Dalton were found dead shortly after 9 ​p.m. Officials arrived at the scene after they received a 911 call from a woman who who claimed “there was a disturbance and someone had a gun” before she hung up.

While it’s not clear who had the gun, police ​allege that Terry is considered the suspect. A possible motive is currently unknown and the case is under investigation, while it is also not known who made the 911 call.

Authorities found a body “laying in the hallway inside the front door” and “heard another gunshot from further inside the house” when they arrived at the scene.

Upon their arrival, the cops searched the home and found two more dead bodies. All three are believed to have died from gunshot wounds.

Reps for Jimmie, 47, and Chandra, 44, did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

The couple tied the knot in 2004. They welcomed their eldest daughter, Genevieve, in 2010, followed by and daughter Lydia in 2013.

Jimmie is best known for his work as a NASCAR driver and is a 7-time NASCAR Cup champion.

He was originally set to compete in NASCAR’s Chicago street race, which is being held on Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2. However, his team, Legacy Motor Club, announced that he will not participate in the upcoming race in light of the tragedy.

“Legacy Motor Club has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago,” the team revealed in a statement to NASCAR on June 27. “The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made.”

Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Fox Sports/Shutterstock

Shortly after news broke of the tragedy, NASCAR sent their condolences to Jimmie’s family in their own statement.

“We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family,” the organization said. “The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).