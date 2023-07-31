NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson has broken his silence following the death of his wife Chandra Janway’s parents, Jack and Terry Janway, and nephew, Dalton Janway.

“Our family is devastated by the profound loss of [Terry] Lynn, Jack and Dalton Janway,” Jimmie, 47, wrote via Instagram on Friday, July 28. “We have been humbled by the outpouring of love and support during this unthinkably sad time and remain grateful for all of your compassion.”

Jack, 69, Terry, 68, and Dalton, 11, were found dead shortly after 9 ​p.m. inside of their Muskogee, Oklahoma, home on June 26, according to a Muskogee Police report obtained by In Touch.

Officials arrived at the scene after they received a 911 call from a woman who reported “there was a disturbance and someone had a gun” before she hung up.

It’s not currently clear who had the gun or who made the 911 call, though police ​allege that Terry is considered the suspect. A possible motive has not been revealed, while the case is still under investigation and is suspected to be a murder-suicide.

According to the report, authorities found a body “laying in the hallway inside the front door” and “heard another gunshot from further inside the house” when they arrived at the scene.

The cops then found two more dead bodies when they searched the property. Jack, Terry and Dalton are all believed to have died from gunshot wounds.

The ​seven-time NASCAR Cup champion was expected to compete in NASCAR’s Chicago street race on July 1 and July 2. However, Jimmie’s team, Legacy Motor Club, announced that he will not participate following the tragedy.

“Legacy Motor Club has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago,” the team said in a statement to NASCAR on June 27. “The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made.”

NASCAR also issued a statement to express their condolences to Jimmie and his family.

“We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family,” the organization said on June 27. “The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families.”

Jimmie and Chandra, 44, got married in 2004. They welcomed their eldest child, daughter Genevieve, in 2010, and their second child, daughter Lydia, in 2013.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).