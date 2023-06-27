Race car driver Jimmie Johnson may be known as a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, but the is also a devoted family man. The professional driver married wife Chandra Janway in 2004 and they have since welcomed daughters Genevieve and Lydia. Keep scrolling to meet Jimmie’s family ​and parents.

How Many Kids Does Jimmie Johnson Have?

The California native and Chandra welcomed baby No. 1, daughter Genevieve in September 2010 and referred to her as “Baby J” before revealing her permanent moniker.

Their youngest child, Lydia, joined the family three years later and Jimmie shared the news by posting his daughters’ sweet first picture together.

Photo by Mike Vitelli/BFA/Shutterstock

“Lydia Norriss Johnson and her proud big sister,” he captioned the September 2013 Instagram post.

Jimmie often shares his favorite family moments with his girls online and sometimes brings his kids to work. The actor unveiled his custom Indy 500 helmet on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in May 2022, where Lydia presented the garment on stage.

Although the young girl is soft-spoken, she shared her excitement by eagerly waving to the crowd in the studio.

Who Is Jimmie Johnson’s Wife Chandra Janway?

The Oklahoma native met Jimmie in 2002 and experienced a whirlwind relationship. The spokesperson popped the big question one year later, before they tied the knot in a St. Barts wedding in 2004.

Jimmie and Chandra have worked on multiple projects together and founded the Jimmie Johnson Foundation in 2006. The foundation “focuses on supporting K-12 public schools in North Carolina through our Champions Grant program” and has donated “$13 million to public schools and non-profit organizations,” according to the foundation’s website.

More recently, the ​One More Lap author recently gushed over his wife for Mother’s Day in 2023 alongside a picture of her with their daughters.

“Happy Mother’s Day Chani,” he wrote via Instagram. “Thank you for giving our family 100 percent every day. We love you.”

Who Are Jimmie Johnson’s Parents?

Jimmie was born on September 17, 1975, to parents Catherine Ellen and Gary Ernest Johnson. The ESPY award winner wasn’t the only child and is the oldest of three siblings alongside younger brothers Jarit and Jessie Johnson.

What Happened to Jimmie Johnson’s ​Wife’s Parents?

In Touch confirmed Jimmie’s in-laws and Chandra’s parents, Jack and Terry Janway, and nephew Dalton Janway died after being fatally shot in what appeared to be a murder-suicide ​on Monday, June 26.

Police arrived at the Janway residence after an unidentified woman called 911 to report “there was a disturbance and someone had a gun,” according to a Muskogee Police report obtained by In Touch. Once authorities arrived on the scene around 9 p.m., they discovered a body “laying in the hallway inside the front door” before finding two more deceased bodies and “heard another gunshot from further inside the house.”

Reps for Jimmie and Chandra did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).