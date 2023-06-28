NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson‘s family is mourning the loss off his wife Chandra Janway’s parents and his 11-year-old nephew, Dalton Janway, ​after an apparent double murder-suicide at their home in Muskogee, Oklahoma, on Monday, June 26. Get details on Dalton’s parents and family.

Who Was Dalton Janway?

Dalton was the grandson of Jack and Terry Janway and the nephew of Jimmie and Chandra. He was tragically killed at his grandparents’ home.

According to a Muskogee Police report obtained by In Touch, Jack, Terry and Dalton were found dead shortly after 9 ​p.m. Officials arrived at the scene after they received a 911 call from a woman who claimed “there was a disturbance and someone had a gun” before she hung up.

Authorities reportedly found a body “laying in the hallway inside the front door” when they arrived, before hearing “another gunshot from further inside the house.” It was later revealed that the first body was that of Jack, a revered chiropractor in town.

Officers later discovered the bodies of Terry and Dalton.

Dalton was a fifth grade student in Muskogee at Sadler Arts Academy. His elementary school principal called Dalton “absolutely precious and just a good friend to everyone,” adding that he “was cherished by his teachers and fellow classmates.”

Who Are Dalton Janway’s Parents?

Chandra’s parents shared four children together. Chandra, Marianne Janway Robinson, Caleb Janway and Jordan Janway.

Jordan tragically passed away in a skydiving accident in March 2014 at the age of 27 and did not have children. Chandra and Jimmie share two children, daughters Genevieve and Lydia Johnson.

It remains unclear if Dalton was the child of Marianne, Caleb or another family member.

What Has the Janway-Johnson Family Said?

Jimmie and Chandra have yet to comment on the tragic situation, however, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion pulled out of the upcoming Chicago Street Race.

“LEGACY MOTOR CLUB has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago,” his professional stock car racing team confirmed via Twitter. “The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made.”

His sister-in-law Marianne broke her silence following the death of her parents.



“Please tell me this isn’t really happening please god someone,” she wrote via Facebook just before midnight on June 26.