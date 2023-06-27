Jimmie Johnson, widely known as one of the greatest NASCAR drivers of all time, has accumulated a massive net worth since starting his full-time racing career during the 2002 season. Keep reading to find out how Jimmy makes money, his other endeavors and more.

What Is Jimmie Johnson’s Net Worth?

Jimmie is worth an estimated $160 million according to multiple sources.

How Does Jimmie Johnson Make Money?

Jimmie is a seven-time NASCAR champ, tied with greats Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty for the most Cup Series titles of any driver in NASCAR history. The California native began racing motorcycles at the age of 5 and went on to start an auto racing career after graduating high school.

In 2017, Jimmie topped Forbes’s list of highest-paid athletes, accumulating more than $16.8 million in winnings solely that year.

Apart from his racing career, he’s worked with companies like Chevrolet, Gatorade and Bank of America, to add to his wealth in the form of endorsements.

While he retired from NASCAR in 2020, he became co-owner of Legacy Motor Club — and returned to the sport on a part-time basis.

Jimmie Johnson Also Has a Charity Foundation

Apart from his career, Jimmie, alongside his wife, Chandra Janway Johnson, launched the Jimmie Johnson Foundation in 2006. The foundation, which supports K-12 public schools, focuses on helping schools “address their most critical needs,” according to the foundation’s website. Since its creation, the organization has contributed more than $13 million to schools that align with its mission.

What Happened to Jimmie Johnson’s Parents-In-Laws?

In Touch confirmed that Jimmie’s in-laws, Jack and Terry Janway, along with their 11-year-old nephew were shot and killed on June 26. The deaths are currently being investigated as a murder-suicide.

“On 06-26-2023, at approximately 9:05 pm, dispatch received a 911 call from a female caller who stated that there was a disturbance and someone had a gun and then hung up,” the City of Muskogee Police Department said in a press release. “When officers arrived on scene they saw a subject laying in the hallway inside the front door.”

While officers were on site investigating, another gunshot was heard from inside the home.

“Officers conducted a rescue of the subject laying inside the hallway and determined the subject was deceased,” the statement continued. “They began making announcements for any other occupants to come outside. Once enough officers arrived on scene, a search of the residence was conducted and two more subjects were found deceased inside the residence.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).