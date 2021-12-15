Former 19 Kids and Counting star Jim Bob Duggar has lost his bid to become the Republican nomination for an Arkansas State Senate seat. Jim Bob drew approximately 15 percent of the vote, according to poll results. This is the third time Jim Bob has lost the Republican primary for Senate, the first being in 2002 and then again in 2006.

“I want to thank those of you who voted for me, volunteered, contributed and supported me in my race for Arkansas State Senate District 7. I am so honored to have been surrounded by some really great people in this campaign,” Jim Bob, 56, shared on his official campaign Facebook. “It has been a difficult season for our family, so I am particularly grateful to those of you who have offered your prayers and encouragement.”

The special primary election occurred on Tuesday, December 14, nearly a week after it was announced that Jim Bob’s eldest son, Josh, 33, was found guilty by a federal jury on the two charges he faced: one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

Jim Bob’s son-in-law, Derick Dillard, who is married to the TLC alum’s daughter Jill Dillard (née Duggar), publicly endorsed via Facebook candidate Colby Fulfer, a former city councilor, who ultimately won the Republican primary election for the Senate seat. Colby received approximately 47 percent of the votes.

Derick also stated that Jim Bob had “lied” to him and Jill in a comment shared on former family friend Jim Holt‘s Facebook page.

“I can say this, and it hurts me to say: Jim Bob Duggar lied to me about the truth of his son [Josh] when asking to court our daughter,” Jim alleged in his message on Tuesday, December 14, telling residents of the importance they vote in the primary election. His wife, Bobye Holt, testified in Josh’s child pornography trial.

“It’s sad that this isn’t an isolated incident. I used to have much respect for Jim Bob, as my father-in-law, and I wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt for years,” Derick alleged in his comment. “Unfortunately, it’s only become clearer to us over time just how deep this man’s manipulation and deceit will go for his own gain, at the expense of others. He has lied to my wife and I numerous times.”

During Bobye’s testimony during the six-day trial, she stated Josh confessed to molesting young girls while he was a teenager.

In 2015, through the Freedom of Information Act, In Touch obtained a police report from 2006. The report revealed Josh inappropriately touched five underage girls. Josh’s sisters Jill and Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) came forward as two of his victims.

Josh currently remains in solitary confinement for “safety reasons,” as he awaits his sentencing hearing. He faces up to 20 years and $250,000 in fines for each count.