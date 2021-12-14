Derick Dillard claimed his father-in-law, Jim Bob Duggar, has “lied” to him and wife Jill Dillard (née Duggar) “numerous times” in a comment on former family friend Jim Holt’s Facebook.

In the latest post shared by Holt, he accused Jim Bob, 56, of being untruthful as the former 19 Kids and Counting star runs for Arkansas state Senator.

“I can say this, and it hurts me to say: Jim Bob Duggar lied to me about the truth of his son [Josh] when asking to court our daughter,” Holt alleged in his message on Tuesday, December 14, telling residents of the importance they vote in the primary election following wife Bobye Holt’s testimony in Josh’s child pornography trial that resulted in a guilty verdict.

Derick, 32, who has been public about his on-going feud with Jim Bob, later shed light on his stance in a comment underneath Holt’s social media post.

“It’s sad that this isn’t an isolated incident. I used to have much respect for Jim Bob, as my father-in-law, and I wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt for years,” he alleged. “Unfortunately, it’s only become clearer to us over time just how deep this man’s manipulation and deceit will go for his own gain, at the expense of others. He has lied to my wife and I numerous times.”

The Duggar family did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Derick’s comment comes more than a year after he and Jill, 30, addressed their estranged relationship with her family, revealing to People in October 2020 that they had been distancing themselves from the Duggars for a myriad of reasons.

In response, Jim Bob and his wife, Michelle Duggar, released a statement to the outlet. “Every family has differences of opinion and perspective at times, but families work things out,” it read. “We all love Jill, Derick, and their boys very much. It is our prayer that our relationship is healed and fully restored quickly!”

Now that Josh is awaiting his sentencing for child porn charges, it seems the family is even more divided.

However, Derick hinted that he would go out of his “way” to ensure that Josh’s wife, Anna Duggar (née Keller), and the couple’s seven children are cared for.