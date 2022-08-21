She’s a trooper. Jill Dillard (née Duggar) revealed she underwent gallbladder surgery just six weeks after giving birth to her third child, Freddy, whom she shares with husband Derick Dillard.

“Well … I almost made it to my 6-week postpartum well check without incident, but ended up with a horrible bout of pain earlier this week that culminated yesterday in having to have gallbladder surgery!” the Counting On alum, 31, captioned a lengthy Instagram post on Saturday, August 20.

Jill then explained that she “wasn’t excited about having to start [her] healing clock over again” but pointed out that she was still “so grateful for good medical care [and] so many other little blessings along the way … help from family [and] friends [plus] the relief now and thought of hopefully never having to deal with another bad gallbladder attack again!!”

The former reality TV star even took a moment to list the several risk factors and possible symptoms for everyone to watch out for, before asking her Instagram followers if they had ever experienced the same ordeal as she did.

Courtesy of Jill Duggar/Instagram

“Drop tips in the comments, and I’ll look over while I’m sipping my vegetable broth [and] eating my apple sauce [and] mashed potatoes!” Jill added.

Jill and Derick, 33, welcomed their third child on July 7. The two also share sons Samuel and Israel.

“‘Freddy’ Frederick Michael Dillard is here!” a July 11 post from the Dillard Family blog read. “He was born 7/7/2022 at 5:16 p.m. weighing 7lbs. 6oz. and is 20 inches long.”

They also explained the meaning behind their baby boy’s name, noting, “Frederick means ‘Peaceful Ruler’ and Michael means ‘Gift from God.’”

“Frederick was set to arrive later in July, but he decided he wanted to come a little early (the day before big brother Samuel’s birthday!), so we had our planned C-section a bit before originally planned,” the post continued, adding that the mom of three and the baby were both “healthy.”

Jill and Derick announced they were expecting a new addition to their family in a February 27 blog post.

“We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers, and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!” they revealed at the time. “We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far, and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!”

The couple, who married in 2014, had previously experienced hardship nearly one year prior to Frederick’s birth when Jill had suffered a miscarriage in October 2021.

“Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God’s will, he would bless us with another baby,” Jill and Derick wrote in their February announcement.