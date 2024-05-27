Jill Duggar OK After Near Miss With Tornadoes in Arkansas

Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard reassured fans that the couple and their three children were “OK” after deadly tornadoes came close to their home in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, on Sunday, May 26.

“Like most other ppl in our area of NW Arkansas/NE Oklahoma, we were awake through much of the night as tornadoes ripped through our area,” Jill, ​33, and Derrick, 35, shared in respective Instagram Stories on May 26.

“Thankfully we are OK, but friends and some family weren’t so fortunate,” the couple continued. “Praying for those affected. Tornadoes missed us by a few miles.” They didn’t share which family members suffered damage from the storms.

At least 19 people were killed when severe storms battered the central U.S., including eight victims in Arkansas.

The majority of the Duggar clan live near the family compound in Tontitown, Arkansas, about 30 minutes east from where Jill and Derrick now reside.

The couple moved to Siloam Springs in June 2023, which is situated on the border of Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Courtesy of Jill Dillard/Instagram

“We moved!! It’s been a crazy several weeks for us, but we are finally settling into our new place!” the former Counting On star shared via their family’s blog on June 4, 2023, before going on to explain the reason behind their big move.

“Derick was recently sworn in as an attorney in Little Rock, Arkansas, and then started the transfer process for his new public service job as a prosecutor in Oklahoma,” she added.

Jill and Derrick are still grieving the loss of baby No. 4, after sharing the news with fans on April 13.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard,” the couple shared.

Jill and Derick continued, “Jill was 4 months pregnant (due in August) when we found out that our baby died in utero. From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn’t wait to meet our baby. Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world. We appreciate your prayers as we continue to grieve and heal from the loss of our little Isla Marie.”

The couple are already parent to three sons: Israel, 9, Samuel, 6, and Freddy, 21 months.

The tragedy reunited Jill with her estranged parents, Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar, who attended Isla’s memorial service, in photos the former reality star shared on April 24.

“Isla Marie Dillard, ‘planted on earth to bloom in heaven. For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made… (Psalm‬ ‭139‬:‭13‬-‭14‬),” Jill wrote in the caption of a carousel of photos, adding her daughter was “laid to rest 4.19.2024.

Michelle, 57, and Jim Bob, 58, were spotted in the photos as they observed pink balloons being released into the air in their granddaughter’s memory.