Jill Dillard (née Duggar) shared ​heartfelt photos of the memorial service for her and husband Derick Dillard’s stillborn daughter, Isla Marie, as she was laid to rest on April 19.

“Isla Marie, our baby girl. We will love you forever & hold you in our hearts until we hold you in heaven,” Jill, 32, wrote as the caption.

The photos showed a small white box holding their baby’s remains adorned with pink and white flowers along with a stuffed rabbit toy. The couple also shared an image of the program from the service, a small dress that Isla would have worn and small white packets of seeds for guests to take home. The seeds, once planted, would eventually bloom into flowers honoring Isla.

Jill and Derick, 35, also shared the meaning behind their daughter’s name. Isla means “devoted to God,” while Marie means “wished for child and beloved.” The quote, “Planted on earth to bloom in heaven,” was featured on the front of the pamphlet.

On April 13, the Counting On alums announced the heartbreaking news about their baby’s death via Instagram.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard,” the couple shared.

Jill and Derick continued, “Jill was 4 months pregnant (due in August) when we found out that our baby died in utero. From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn’t wait to meet our baby. Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world. We appreciate your prayers as we continue to grieve and heal from the loss of our little Isla Marie.”

Isla would have been Jill and Derick’s fourth child and first daughter. However, this wasn’t the couple’s first loss. In October 2021, the former reality stars revealed Jill had suffered a miscarriage. Less than five months after that devastating loss, Jill and Derrick made the announcement they were expecting again.

“We’ve been keeping a little secret!” they shared on their family blog. “Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God’s will, he would bless us with another baby. We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022! We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!”