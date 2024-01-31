Where 19 Kids Grew Up! Tour Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s Family Compound in Photos

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar‘s home became famous thanks to their TLC series 19 Kids and Counting. While the show went off the air in 2015, the family has shown glimpses of how the compound looks today in rare photos.

The Duggars moved into their Tontitown, Arkansas, home in 2006, which was built with the help of friends and family. The structure has an industrial-sized kitchen to help prepare meals for so many people, but a small number of bedrooms.

There is one large bedroom each for the boys and the girls in the family which are located on opposite sides of the house, while Jim Bob and Michelle have their own master bedroom and bathroom located in between. While it may be unconventional, the home has suited the large family well.

