19 Kids & Counting alum Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and husband Derick Dillard announced they had penned a memoir titled Counting the Cost shortly after their appearance on the Amazon Prime documentary, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. Keep reading for details on their book, including the release date and her family’s response.

What Is Jill Duggar’s Book About?

According to the book’s description on the publishing company Simon & Schuster’s website, the memoir will include the “unedited truth about the Duggars, the traditional Christian family that captivated the nation on TLC’s hit show 19 Kids and Counting.”

“Jill Duggar and her husband Derick are finally ready to share their story, revealing the secrets, manipulation, and intimidation behind the show that remained hidden from their fans,” the description continued.

While the publisher’s site claimed after “time, tears, therapy, and blessings from God, [Jill and Derick] have the strength to share their journey,” the couple shared via their personal blog that the book is meant to “reflect a story that has been difficult, yet hopeful.”

“The challenges we have faced, including lack of respect for boundaries, greed, manipulation, and betrayal, are not that much different than what many people in our audience have faced,” their statement continued. “ However, 15+ years of reality television, undergirded by secrecy and lies, is tantamount to pouring gasoline on the fire of our struggle.”

The couple – who share sons, Israel, Samuel and Frederick – went on to say that while they would “never have chosen this path,” they want to be a beacon of hope to their readers, adding that “it has cost [them] dearly.”

When Is The ‘Counting the Cost’ Release Date?

While the memoir – which was cowritten by Craig Borlase – was originally set to be released in January 2024, the former reality star revealed on June 9 that the date has been moved up.

“We are excited to announce that our book, Counting the Cost, is going to release earlier than previously expected!” a June 2023 blog post read. “Due to y’all’s overwhelming support and interest in our story, we’ve been able to pull some strings and now the book is coming out four months earlier than initially expected!”

Counting the Cost will hit bookstore shelves on September 12, 2023.

What Have the Duggars Said About ‘Counting the Cost’?

Despite much of the family’s focus being on the four-part docuseries released by Prime Video on June 1, some of the Arkansas-based clan, including brother Jedidiah Duggar, have voiced their opinion on the memoir.

“Excuse you, but you don’t know our family at all. Please don’t make assumptions about things that 100% [is] none of your business. The true shame is on you,” Jed responded after a fan blasted him for “liking” negative comments about his sister’s book.

The Counting On alum’s cousin Amy King (née Duggar) and aunt Deanna Duggar – who both appeared alongside the couple in expository doc – both shared their unwavering support for Jill and Derick’s book.