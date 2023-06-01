Family feud. Jed Duggar threw shade at his sister Jill Duggar after she revealed her new tell-all book, Counting the Cost.

Jill, 32, announced her upcoming memoir written with her husband, Derick Dillard, and Craig Borlase, on Wednesday, May 31. Following the announcement, Jed, 24, appeared to show his disapproval by liking negative Instagram comments.

“I can’t help but feel bad for your parents. I cannot imagine my children writing tell all books about my family,” one fan wrote in the comments section of Jill’s post, which Jed liked. “Here’s the thing Jill, NO family is perfect. Not one. And yes, while most do not have reality TV shows, you would also not have the opportunity to profit from your story.”

Soon after fans caught Jed liking the negative comments, one social media user defended Jill by stating that the father of one should be “ashamed of liking these types of comments.”

The fan went on to state that Jim Bob Duggar should have protected his daughters from Josh Duggar after he had been caught molesting them.

“You’re not proving to be a real Christian, but a Pharisee. A real Christian would stand up for injustice,” they wrote. “But I guess your Pharisee father sharing his portion of the family fortune with you and your brothers is more important. It’s really shameful how your siblings turned on Jill instead of your father.”

Jed stood up for himself by directly telling the fan, “Excuse you, but you don’t know our family at all. Please don’t make assumptions about things that 100% [is] none of your business. The true shame is on you.”

The drama unfolded just hours after Jill took to Instagram to share the news about the memoir with her fans.

“Derick and I would like to announce that we have written a book, COUNTING THE COST, which details our painful journey as part of the reality-show-filming Duggar family,” she wrote alongside a photo of the book jacket.

After noting that the book is “meant to reflect a story that has been difficult, yet hopeful,” the former TLC personality said that they will discuss “the challenges we have faced, including lack of respect for boundaries, greed, manipulation, and betrayal, are not that much different than what many people in our audience have faced.”

“Thanks to time, tears, truth, and therapy, God has begun to heal our wounds into scars,” she concluded in the post. “Though we would have never chosen this path, and it has cost us dearly, we want to use our voice to show others that there is hope beyond the pain.”

While Jed showed his disapproval for Jill and Derick’s book, one family member that was supportive is their cousin Amy King ​(née Duggar).

“What an inspiring couple you and Derrick are! I love how God is opening doors for y’all!” Amy, 36, wrote in the comments section. “Cuz, you are so brave and strong and your voice will be heard loud and clear! it might not be the path you would have chosen… but through all the darkness and heartache God is going to get the glory! I couldn’t be more proud of you!”