While the Duggar women are encouraged to be housewives due to the family’s strict religion, Jill Duggar — Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar’s second eldest daughter — has entered a new career field since her reality TV days. Keep reading to find out everything we know about the Counting On alum’s job, how she makes money and more!

What is ‘Counting On’ Alum Jill Duggar’s Job?

Shortly after having her first child, Israel David, in 2015, Jill revealed she went on to get nationally certified as Professional Midwife (CPM). “I’m not currently practicing,” she shared via Instagram in February 2023. “But have been able to keep my license ‘inactive’ in case I want to pick it back up someday or work in the birth world again.”

How Else Does Jill Duggar Make Money?

In March 2014, Jill coauthored the book, Growing Up Duggar, with her sisters Jessa Duggar, Jinger Duggar and Jana Duggar. In the collective memoir, the TLC personalities described growing up following the principles of the Institute in Basic Life Principles.

“We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband,” they wrote when describing their family’s strict modesty rules. “We avoid low-cut, cleavage-showing, gaping or bare-shouldered tops; and when needed, we wear an undershirt. We try to make it a habit to always cover the top of our shirt with our hands when we bend over. We don’t want to play the peekaboo game with our neckline.

When it came to her earnings from reality TV, Jill and her husband, Derrick Dillard, spoke out about the lack of compensation they received from filming — claiming she didn’t get any of her earnings until she left the series in 2017.

“That’s when we got an attorney involved and finally recovered some of the money,” Jill told People in October 2020, claiming her father was the primary payee for both 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On. “It was a process.”

Jill said filming for Counting On came with a $25,000 to $45,000 per-episode paycheck, which was among the large family. The show premiered in 2015 after the 19 Kids and Counting cancellation earlier that year and ran until 2021, when it was canceled in the wake of Josh Duggar’s arrest on child pornography charges in June of that year.