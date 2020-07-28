Courtesy the Duggar Family/YouTube; Courtesy Jill Duggar/Instagram

Did the Duggars just literally kick Jill Dillard (née Duggar) out of the picture? The Counting On family shared a bunch of new photos from Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and Austin Forsyth’s baby shower, and fans couldn’t help but notice something funny about one of the shots. Though Jill could be seen standing with her mom and sisters in the first photo in the Instagram album, another showed her cropped out with just a hint of one foot visible.

“Where is Jill?” one commenter wrote on the Monday, July 27, post. “I know there’s family drama going on,” a second fan noted. A third chimed in, “Jill is cropped out [of] the last photo. You really, really, really have to zoom into the bottom left corner, but you see Jill’s shoes, so she’s cropped out.” That’s when the family stepped in to set the record straight. “You can only fit so many in a square photo!” read the response from Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar’s account. “[We] wanted to include some of the grandkids, too!”

This is the first time Michelle, 53, and Jim Bob, 55, have at all acknowledged their drama with Jill, 29, and her husband, Derick Dillard. While the law school student has been outspoken about his beef with his in-laws and the “brokenness” in their relationship, the TLC parents have largely stayed silent other than wishing their son-in-law a happy birthday in March. However, even that was met with speculation about just where the two families stand with each other.

“Happy birthday, Derick! We’re so thankful for you! You’re a loving husband to our sweet Jill and a wonderful daddy to your boys. May God bless you in this new year!!” the family wrote at the time.

When fans discussed the post on Facebook, one noted they were surprised to see the birthday wishes, commenting that they “seriously doubted” Jim Bob and Michelle wrote the post themselves. A second commenter claimed Derick, 31, and Jill’s Counting On departure had “nothing” to do with the family and was instead a consequence of comments he made about Jazz Jennings, their former network costar, in 2017. That’s when Derick himself spoke up to clear the air — and maybe even throw a little shade his in-laws’ way. “I respectfully disagree,” he told the second poster.

That sentiment was further backed up by his December 2019 claim that the Dillards aren’t “allowed” at the Duggars’ home without Jim Bob there to supervise. “Jill even had to ask [her dad] permission to go over to the house to help her sister when she was in labor,” he alleged at the time. “Her sister wanted her help, but Jill couldn’t provide the assistance until [they] got it cleared with JB.”

It looks like this feud won’t be put to bed anytime soon.