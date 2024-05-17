Jessica Biel Opens Up About Justin Timberlake Marriage

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have faced plenty of rumors about the status of their marriage over the years, and the 7th Heaven star told the hosts of The View that it was something she and Justin are always working on.

“It’s always a work in progress,” Jessica, 42, said during an appearance on The View on Thursday, May 16. “It’s constantly trying to find the balance, trying to find the time we can connect.”

She continued, “Thank goodness for Zoom and FaceTime! For traveling families — for everybody, really — but for parents who are gone a lot, that’s been really helpful.”

Justin, 43, began his Forget Tomorrow world tour in April, which has kept the “Sexy Back” singer on the road. While Jessica and their two children, Silas and Phineas, have made it to some of Justin’s shows, she has projects of her own that don’t allow her to travel with him while he’s on tour.

In January, sources exclusively told In Touch that the Texas Chainsaw Massacre ​star was nervous about Justin going back on tour after the 2019 PDA scandal that topped headlines.

“Having Justin home for several years has certainly helped strengthen their relationship,” the insider revealed. “Now that he’ll be [gone], Jessica is on edge. [She’s] is very uneasy about what the next few months will bring. Justin’s comeback is putting new pressure on them.”

A separate source told In Touch that Jessica would be keeping Justin on a tight leash once he returned to the road, “She’s resigned herself to having to let go of the reins and trust him.”

Jessica and Justin are one of the longest standing relationships in Hollywood, but three years after they began dating in 2007, the couple were hit with their first cheating scandal. Justin’s alleged affair with Olivia Munn led to a split between him and Jessica. ​The “Cry Me a River” artist’s rep adamantly denied the accusations and Olivia’s rep refused to comment on the Office Christmas Party star’s personal life.

Jessica and Justin reunited in 2011 and officially tied the knot in 2012. Rumors about trouble in paradise settled down until Justin left to film the movie Palmer in 2019. He was photographed holding hands with his costar Alisha Wainwright while she rested her hand on his knee while they were out for the night with some crew members from the movie.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” Justin said in a statement he released in November 2019. “A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse in judgment – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”

However, the former ‘NSync star and Jessica seem to have moved past their issues for now. In May, sources told Life & Style that the couple had plans to renew their vows.

“Jessica trusts him again and feels solid in their relationship,” the insider told the publication.