Jealous Jessica Biel plans to keep pop star hubby Justin Timberlake on a short leash during his upcoming world tour — to avoid a repeat of the “SexyBack” singer’s 2019 cheating scandal, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

Suspicious Jessica, 42, is slapping her spouse of 11 years with a slew of restrictions before he hits the road on April 29, according to tipsters who tattle The Sinner star is warning the 43-year- old horndog to be on his best behavior — or else!

An insider says the former 7th Heaven gal doesn’t intend to tag along on Justin’s entire global jaunt with the couple’s two sons — Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3 — and adds, “She’s resigned herself to having to let go of the reins and trust him.”