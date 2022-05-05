Oh, boy! A normally private Jessica Biel just gave fans a rare glimpse into her life as a mother of two boys – and she’s got some advice for new moms!

“I remember the good stuff,” Jessica, 40, told Ellen DeGeneres of her pregnancies during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Thank goodness, right? You forget about all the really hard, scary stuff.”

The 7th Heaven alum sat down with the talk show host during this year’s Mother’s Day special and opened up about being a mother to her two growing boys.

Jessica went on to share the best advice she received while pregnant with her first son to the crowd full of expecting mothers.

“There’s so many babies here, it’s amazing,” she said. “I do remember … I was feeling so overwhelmed by all the different advice and someone [said] to me, ‘Take it easy because everyone that’s giving you that advice had no idea what they were doing either.’”

“I felt such a relief to go, ‘I don’t have to take everybody’s advice because it’s not necessarily going to work for me and it’s not necessarily going to work for my baby,’” the Minnesota native said.

“You’re going to be fine, just go with your gut,” she assured the audience.

Courtesy Justin Timberlake/Instagram

As for sleep training her infant sons, the mother of two said, “It’s horrible.” “We did [the Ferber method] sort of gently with our first son, Silas. Which was awful,” she said of the popular “letting the baby cry” method. “I would sit on the bench outside his room in tears just counting the seconds … [before] rushing in.”

Jessica – who shares sons Silas, 7, and 21-month-old Phineas with husband Justin Timberlake – believes her boys might be following in their famous father’s footsteps.

“Both of our boys never stop,” the proud mom said. “It is constant running and jumping off everything and climbing up everything … I see musical abilities in both of them, but they’re different.”

“Silas’s musical interest has always been in, like, orchestras, and symphonies and movie scores,” she said. “But also EDM.”

“It’s a weird combo. He, like, wants to be a DJ while Ph inny is the one who has the guitar backwards jamming and drumming … He won’t put these instruments down,” she said of her toddler. “All day with the guitar and anything can be a drumstick on anything.”