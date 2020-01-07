Courtesy Jessa Seewald/Instagram (2)

Baby steps. Counting On star Jessa Duggar updated fans on her son Henry’s progress after previously expressing concerns he may have speech delays. On an Instagram photo of her husband, Ben Seewald, and her sons Spurgeon, 4, and Henry, 2, the reality star, 27, said things are looking up.

“We are going back this morning for a follow-up speech evaluation. I think Henry is really catching up!” Jessa responded to a fan who inquired about Henry’s speech on Tuesday, January 7. Several fans replied to the reality star offering tips and advice.

Courtesy Jessa Seewald/Instagram

On the November 5 episode of Counting On, Jessa and Ben, 24, gave us a look at how they are handling Henry’s speech delays. “We think it might be a good idea to just have him evaluated, have his hearing checked and see what they think we should do next,” Jessa explained during the episode. She added he “wasn’t communicating” like Spurgeon, although, “We realize that each kid develops at their own pace, but he’s not been really catching on. He’s not really able to talk and communicate what he wants. A lot of the times it’s just grunts and pointing and that kind of thing.”

With the help of a physician, the family was relieved to learn Henry’s hearing is just fine, although his speech should be monitored. “We were very happy to hear that Henry’s hearing is not an issue,” Jessa said. “His hearing is perfect. Developmentally, he’s not behind. He’s on track with where he should be. It just seems to be a speech issue. So, at this point, she’s recommended that we see a speech pathologist and go from there.”

Jessa shared Henry’s difficulties have been really hard on her, but luckily, she has Ben to lean on. “I feel like, especially as a mom, it’s easier for me to kind of stress out, like, ‘Oh, no. He’s delayed. What’s wrong with him?’” Jessa explained. “And Ben is a little more level-headed, like, ‘It’ll be OK. We’ll figure it out.’” Sounds like the perfect yin and yang.