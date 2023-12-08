The newest addition to the Seewald family is scheduled to arrive just in time for Christmas! Counting On alum Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) has revealed a December due date for her fifth child with husband Ben Seewald.

“My due date is December 22, so we are very close,” the mom of four said in a baby-themed Q&A video on Friday, December 8.

That date has a particularly special meaning for Jessa, 31, and Ben, 28, as the 19 Kids and Counting alum revealed that it’s the same day they found out they lost their previous child in a miscarriage last year.

“After our loss last year, we sort of thought we might take a break and not get pregnant for a while, but lo and behold, our surprise baby was on the way. We found out in April maybe,” Jessa said. “It’s crazy the way things worked out. We couldn’t have planned the timing this way if we tried.”

Jessa went on to describe how they found out about the miscarriage in 2022. She revealed that she didn’t have any signs that something was wrong, but she went for an ultrasound and learned that the baby was very small and had no heartbeat. Unfortunately, the baby had passed three weeks earlier.

“The day we found out we had lost that baby was December 22,” she added.

Courtesy of Jessa Duggar/Instagram

Jessa and Ben revealed the tragic news of their miscarriage in a February YouTube video titled “Heartbreak Over the Holidays.” In one clip, the Arkansas native said she had been experiencing some unusual spotting and scheduled an ultrasound for the next day. There, she and Ben learned about their baby’s death.

“Nothing could have prepared me for the weight of those words,” Jessa said. “I had really allowed myself to become so hopeful because the spotting had stopped. At that moment, I was just in complete shock. I didn’t even have words. I just immediately started crying. … Ben was there, and he put his arms around me.”

The couple announced their next pregnancy in another YouTube video on September 9. “After a heartbreaking loss last year, we are so grateful God has blessed us with a rainbow baby,” Jessa said.

“Just this past week we found out some wonderful news that our rainbow baby is on the way and we could not be more excited,” she continued, adding the caption, “God is so kind,” and “We’re so thankful for the gift of this precious life.”

In her baby Q&A, Jessa said she thinks it will be “very healing to hold this little one” after their loss, noting that daughter Fern, 2, was also a “rainbow baby.”

“I know that those tears you cry whenever a rainbow baby is delivered is just, it’s different,” she concluded. “Like, every birth is special and every birth is sweet and a miracle, and a new life is just so exciting, but there’s just something extra special about those rainbow babies.”

In addition to Fern and baby No. 5, whose name has not yet been revealed, Jessa and Ben share son Spurgeon, 8, son Henry, 6, and daughter Ivy, 4.