They’ve got it all worked out. Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) shared photos of her son, Henry, helping her with some Christmas tasks, and a fan in the comments questioned how the reality star‘s family handles gift-giving with so many people involved.

“My little gift wrapping buddy 👦🏼💙,” Jessa, 27, captioned a few shots of her little boy helping her with wrapping paper. Someone then commented, “Do you guys buy for every person in your family or how do you guys work it?” She responded, “We do a gift exchange with my family. ❤️ We draw names, and each person buys for one other family member. We split guys/girls, and adults/kids, so 4 groups total. It’s so fun and makes it where you can buy more meaningful gifts and not just dollar store trinkets for the 40+ of us.” Good point!

Courtesy Jessa Duggar/Instagram (2)

Jessa and her husband, Ben Seewald, have just three little ones to shop for — Henry and their other son, Spurgeon, as well as their baby girl, Ivy Seewald. But the Duggars, in general, have a ton of family members who could potentially go on a shopping list if the family didn’t do gift-giving the way Jessa described!

It seems like the Counting On family has gone back and forth on how they handle presents during the holidays, however. Previously, the Duggars exchanged names during Thanksgiving, with older siblings matched up with siblings their age and younger siblings matched with younger siblings. Jim Bob and Michelle also picked up gifts for the kids and hid them in the outbuilding on their property.

Courtesy of Jessa Duggar/Instagram

However, in December 2018, Jessa shared that her family did a white elephant gift exchange that year instead. Maybe they just wanted to try it out, and decided to go back to their original tradition?

In the past, the family also didn’t always do a big, real Christmas tree. In fact, during a 2014 Christmas tour video, a tiny fake tree was present in the house but not anything more than that. However, a photo on Jed Duggar‘s Instagram suggested that the Duggars did do a large tree this year, and Jinger Duggar was excited to get a real tree with Jeremy Vuolo and her daughter, Felicity, this holiday season.

Perhaps the Duggars are starting to do some of the more common Christmas season activities after all.