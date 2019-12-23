The Duggar family may have some, uh, unique ways to celebrate Christmas, but now that Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) and her husband have started their new life as Californians, they can do the holidays up how they want. And this year, that meant getting their “first” real tree. A few days before Christmas, they debuted their decorations on Instagram.

“Felicity’s the best little helper!” Jinger, 26, captioned a video of her daughter tidying up. “She loves to help clean up as we add some finishing touches to our Christmas tree. 🎄” In the video itself, Jeremy, 32, revealed it’s their “first tree” together. “Our first Christmas tree that’s live with ladybugs and spiders,” Jinger added. “I love it. It’s so, so fun. It’s a very nice tree.”

On December 17, the pastor revealed that he and his toddler daughter headed out so that they could find the perfect tree together. “Recently, we journeyed to a tree farm right here in Southern California and cut down our very own Christmas tree!” he told fans. “Needless to say, the little munchkin and I had to go full lumberjack. 😉” It looks like they found the right one, and now it looks beautiful in their home.

Though this isn’t the first Christmas tree they’ve ever celebrated with — they snagged some shots in front of one with Jeremy’s family in 2018 — Jinger mostly grew up without one. Though big brother Josh Duggar revealed that they had one a couple of times, it always ended up getting knocked over. Eventually, they switched to a tiny tree that they could set on top of the family’s piano. The family piled all of their gifts under the piano so that, in a way, they would still be under the tree.

Now, fans are excited that the Duggar daughter is getting to explore more classic decorations. “I’m so happy, Jinger, that you are getting to experience a traditional Christmas with your wonderful husband and beautiful daughter,” one commented on Instagram. “Making your own traditions will last a lifetime. ❤️” They’ve got just one more Christmas wish for the family — that their little girl get to learn about the magic of Old Saint Nick. “I hope Santa brings her all sorts of special things,” another fan wrote.