Vinny Guadagnino has been in the trenches for too long. “The dating scene is horrible,” grumbles the 35-year-old, who shot to fame at the tender age of 21 when Jersey Shore became an instant hit. “It’s hard for me because I’m not just going to walk into a random singles bar, and I haven’t had much luck with apps. I don’t go on many dates.” To that end, he decided to try his chances on Season 2 of MTV’s All Star Shore,, a competition show in which reality stars battle it out in party-style challenges for $150,000. Jokes Vinny: “I haven’t been to a smush room in a long time!” Here, the Staten Island native talks to In Touch’s Fortune Benatar about looking for Mrs. Right, his new series and his unbreakable bond with his reality TV family.

Which dating apps have you tried?

I’m on Raya. I don’t see many prospects, to be honest. And there isn’t the best pool on Instagram — even if there is, you wouldn’t know it. What do you do? You DM, “Hey, hey?” There’s no physical connection happening.

Are you looking to settle down?

I’m definitely trying to enter that phase of my life.

What kind of woman are you looking for?

I’m dating with intention, meaning I’m not just looking for someone to have a fun night with. So if I’m sitting down with you looking for you to be my girlfriend, then I want to see some type of future with you, and I like to be inspired. I love artists. I love dancers and actresses. But you can be a doctor, and that’s inspiring, too.

What about a celebrity?

It used to be that the more famous the girl was, the more I was into it, but now I like girls who don’t want fame. So someone who isn’t clout-chasing and who doesn’t care about social media. Pretty much like the opposite of [Jersey Shore co-star] Angelina [Pivarnick]!

Angelina did Season 1 of All Star Shore. Did you ask for advice?

I spoke to her a little bit. I’ve been doing this long enough that I already know what I’m getting myself into. It aligned for me. I’m single, I don’t have kids, I’d like to be around single people. I can write these shows at this point!

Did you make any love connections?

The old Vinny would’ve hooked up on night one. There were two beautiful women I was into, and you’ll see me navigate that. I’m not perfect, but I’m also not too much of an f-boy where I’m trying to hurt people’s feelings.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ is still a hit. How much longer will you do it?

Man, I’ll do it until we’re in the nursing home!

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi told us the same thing!

We’re the longest original cast on an original show. The audience watched us in our 20s, they’re watching us in our 30s, and maybe they’ll watch us in our 40s and 50s. It’s a true blessing. I’m able to support my family. I grew up with no money, and I’m able to be financially free just by relating to people. That’s why I’ll do it for as long as I can.