Sexy and she knows it! Jersey Shore alum Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi slammed a troll who commented on the 32-year-old’s torso.

“Don’t take this as an insult, but how come you’re not working on your waistline?” the hater wrote on an Instagram video of the reality star working out with rope on Wednesday, July 8. “I’ve been,” the brunette beauty replied. “[Having] three kids destroys your waistline. I’m not trying to be skinny; I’m trying to gain muscle.” Beautifully said, girl!

In her caption, Snooki went into more detail about finding time for fitness and loving your body after pregnancy. “It’s not easy, and after three kids, it’s even harder for me to get toned. Don’t ever feel discouraged or give up! Don’t be lazzyyy, put in the work! You will see a dramatic difference in your body mentally and physically by working out you are a powerhouse and can do all the moves! Don’t let some jerkoff tell you any different!”

Although Snooks doesn’t pay any mind to body-shaming comments, she previously revealed getting remarks from fans about favoriting her children irk her the most.

“Honestly, I don’t favor any kid,” she said of Lorenzo, 7, Giovanna, 5, and Angelo, 13 months, in an exclusive interview with In Touch. “Each one of my children are just different in their own ways.”

“I make sure to spend the same amount of time with each of my three children,” she continued to explain. “So when people tell me I favored a kid, I’m like, ‘You have no idea how hard I’m working to love each one of my kids equally.’ It’s very hard.”

Although Snooki is a champ at dealing with constant criticism, it’s one of the many reasons she decided to announce her retirement in December 2019. “Our show, Jersey Shore, is about family and making fun of each other and having a good time and laughing and just knowing that it’s all in good fun,” she said on her podcast at the time. “Lately, everything is so serious … It’s not about a team anymore. Fans are against one another when it comes to a cast member. I don’t want that.”