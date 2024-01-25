Jersey Shore’s Snooki Slams Jionni LaValle Split Rumors

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is standing by her man! The reality TV star slammed rumors she split from her husband, Jionni LaValle, in a snarky response.

The drama started after Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino uploaded photos from his daughter Mia Bella’s first birthday party via Instagram on Wednesday, January 24. In the carousel of photos, one photo featured Mike’s many Jersey Shore cast mates, including Snooki, 36, Angelina Pivarnik, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

While Sammi and J Woww’s respective partners were present for the event, one follower was quick to question why Snooki’s husband was “never around ever.”

“He’s at home with my three kids,” Snooki clapped back directly in the comments. “Let him be.” Fans also quickly had Nicole’s back, writing, “Nicole has already stated numerous times that he really doesn’t like to be in the public eye … he’s a private person.”

Snooki and Jionni have long been the center of split rumors, especially after it was revealed in January 2018 that the dad of three would no longer be featured on the reboot, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. However, he made it clear it had nothing to do with his relationship with the MTV star, but he simply did not like being on television.

“Hey guys, I’m going to visit this subject one time and one time only,” Jionni shared on Instagram at the time. “My wife is filming a scene packing up and leaving for her new show and I AM CHOOSING TO NOT be on TV because I simply DO NOT like it. Nicole and I are doing great and became even stronger together while raising our beautiful kids.”

Getty

Jionni added that being a reality star was something he “never wanted to be” and has his own successful business that he “works hard at.” “My wife is a reality star and works hard at that, that’s what she does. We ARE not divorced,” he concluded.

Snooki introduced her relationship with Jionni on season 3 of Jersey Shore in 2011. The pair met after a night out at a local club and the reality TV alum brought him back to the house, where they later had sex. While Nicole told Larry King in 2018 that she initially “hated” Jionni, the pair went on to welcome two children, before tying the knot in 2014. The duo welcomed baby No., 3, a son named Angelo, in 2019.

Snooki and Jionni are seemingly still going strong as the A Shore Thing author shared an adorable photo of the family celebrating the holidays in December 2023. “HAPPY NEW YEAR from my squad,” Nicole captioned a photo of her family in front of a Christmas tree.