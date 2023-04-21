While many of the Jersey Shore cast members’ significant others appear on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, fans have noticed that Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s husband, Jionni LaValle, hasn’t ​turned up on the spinoff. Keep scrolling to find out about his absence from the show, learn about their relationship and more.

Why Isn’t Snooki’s Husband, Jionni, on ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’?

Jionni appeared on several episodes of MTV’s Jersey Shore, which ran from 2009 until 2012. However, fans were sad to learn that he had no plans to ​return to the spinoff that premiered in 2018.

While some viewers wondered if Jionni’s absence meant that he and Nicole had called it quits, the former reality star revealed that their relationship was fine and he simply does not want to be featured on TV.

“Hey guys, I’m going to visit this subject one time and one time only,” Jionni shared via Instagram in January 2018. “My wife is filming a scene packing up and leaving for her new show and I AM CHOOSING TO NOT be on TV because I simply DO NOT like it. Nicole and I are doing great and became even stronger together while raising our beautiful kids.”

He continued, “You will not see me on her reality show. Being a reality star was never something I wanted to be. … I own my own business and work hard at it, that’s what I do. My wife is a reality star and works hard at that, that’s what she does. We ARE not divorced.”

How Long Has ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Snooki Been With Jionni?

Nicole and Jionni began dating in 2010, while they announced their engagement and revealed they were expecting baby No. 1 in March 2012.

They welcomed their first son, Lorenzo Dominic, on August 26, 2012. Nicole and Jionni’s family continued to grow when they welcomed their daughter, Giovanna Marie, on September 26, 2014.

After they tied the knot on November 29, 2014, the couple welcomed their third child, son Angelo James, on May 30, 2019.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Is ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Snooki Still With Her Husband, Jionni?

Despite his absence from the show, Snooki and Jionni are still going strong.

The Shore Thing author proved they are still a united front when she shared a photo of the couple posing for a family photo with their three kids while celebrating Easter via Instagram in April 2023.