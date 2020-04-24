Missing his little girl. Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro took to Instagram to share several throwback photos of his daughter, Ariana, and some meaningful quotes on Friday, April 24. His public display of love for the 2-year-old comes after his ex Jen Harley claimed he has not spoken to their child in “months.”

“It’s not flesh and blood but the heart which makes us father and daughter,” read one of the touching messages shared to his Instagram Story. The photos Ronnie posted of his little girl include pictures of the pair cuddling and playing outside. According to the timestamp, it appeared the snaps were taken in April 2019.

Courtesy of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram

“Jen has had sole custody of Ariana since the pandemic began, as a restraining order is in place barring Ronnie from contacting her or the baby and she understands the importance of keeping her baby close while the virus rages,” Jenn’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom told In Touch on Friday, April 24. “Jen posted some beautiful pictures of Ariana’s second birthday and appreciates all the good wishes she got on Instagram!”

On April 7, the brunette beauty exclusively told In Touch their “protection order is still in place” and keeping Ronnie from seeing his baby mama or little girl, although they are waiting for their next court date to “modify” the agreement. Unfortunately, it’s been “put off” due to the coronavirus pandemic, so Ronnie will have to wait a bit longer for the chance to reunite with his child.

While Jen is happy Ariana is in her custody, she is struggling a bit with life as a single mother. “With her being 2 years old, I don’t trust a lot of people watching my daughter, and so it’s like I’ve had to put my career and my jobs or anything I have to do on the back-burner just because I’m with her,” she said. “It’s hard to find anybody to watch her.”

Aside from her relationship woes with Ronnie and navigating motherhood, she couldn’t help but rave about her toddler. “She is potty-training. She’s almost potty-trained. She can say almost anything, I think, at this point. She’s talking so much,” she revealed.

“She’s just becoming her own little person,” Jen continued. “Her personality’s blooming and she’s a funny little girl. She’s such a girly girl. She loves to dress up. She has to wear like a tutu or any kind of dress like every single day. She’s so girly.” It looks like Ronnie has a lot of catching up to do as soon as he can see her again!